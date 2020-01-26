LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

MONDAY

Anderson

• Third House Legislative Review, 8 a.m., Delaware Room, Anderson Public Library

• Anderson Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building 120 E. Eighth St.

• Madison County Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Daleville

• School board meeting, 6 p.m., board room, superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Anderson Plan Commission, 4:30 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Elwood

• Park Board, 7 p.m., Birch Bayh Community Building, 715 N. 19th St.

WEDNESDAY

No listings.

THURSDAY

Anderson

• Westside Concerned Citizens Coalition meeting, 6 p.m., Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.

FRIDAY

No listings

