TUESDAY 

Anderson

• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Board of Aviation Commissioners meetings, 5:30 p.m., second floor conference room, Anderson Municipal Airport Terminal Building, 282 Airport Road.

WEDNESDAY 

Anderson 

 Monthly meeting, noon, Anderson Housing Authority, 528 W. 11th St.

• Madison County Public Defender Board meeting, 4 p.m.,  Hearing Room C, Madison County Government Center.

THURSDAY

Alexandria

• Electronics Recycling Event hosted by Alexandria Community Center and Technology Recyclers, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Alexandria Community Center, 315 S. Harrison St. 

