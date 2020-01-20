Monday, Jan. 20
Anderson
• Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance – government offices closed; no mail delivery.
• Citywide Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, noon, Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Derick Grant, formerly of the Harlem Globetrotters, is guest speaker.
• Anderson High School Class of 1969 luncheon, 1 p.m., Art’s Pizza, on North Broadway.
• Pizza dinners, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
