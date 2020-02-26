Wednesday
Pendleton
• Pendleton Town Council, special meeting, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 100 W. State St.
Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: February 26, 2020 @ 8:22 am
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
