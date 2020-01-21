LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Let’s Meet

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Anderson

• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Board of Aviation Commissioners meetings, 5:30 p.m., second floor conference room, Anderson Municipal Airport Terminal Building, 282 Airport Road.

• One Nation Indivisible Madison County program on redistricting, 6:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Frankton

• Future Land Use public meeting hosted by Madison County Council of Governments, 7-8:30 p.m., 108 E. Sigler St.

Pendleton

• Pendleton Town Council, 4:30 p.m., Town Hall, 100 W. State St.

Tags

Recommended for you