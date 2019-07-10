TODAY
Anderson
• Anderson City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Ingalls
• Unified Development Ordinance meeting, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
• Workshop for Human Resources training, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Pendleton
• Anderson University's national security and cybersecurity programs with guest speakers Dr. Jennifer Coy and Dr. Michael Frank; followed by video course on Constitution and discussion led by Dr. John Aukerman, 6:30 p.m., Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive, Falls Park.
