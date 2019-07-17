TODAY
Anderson
• Board of Directors meeting, 10 a.m., District office of East Central Indiana Solid Waste, 2031 Mounds Road.
Alexandria
• Business@Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., The Church at Broadway Park, 302 N. West St. Hosted by the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce.
Notices of local public meetings and events should be sent to Let's Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.