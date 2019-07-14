Monday, July 15
Anderson
Anderson City Council, budget workshop, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Alexandria
• Board of Works, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.
• City Council, 6 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.
Edgewood
• Town Council, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.
Ingalls
• Redevelopment Committee, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
To view and post more local events in the community's online calendar, visit heraldbulletin.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.