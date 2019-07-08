TUESDAY
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Madison County Council, 6 p.m. council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St., Anderson
Alexandria
• Park Board, 6 p.m., Alexandria City Hall, 125 N. Wayne St.
Notices of local public meetings and events should be sent to Let's Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.