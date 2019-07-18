TODAY

Anderson

• Crime Watch meeting for Clearview, South Side, Harmeson Heights and all surrounding neighborhoods, 6 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.

Ingalls

• Unified Development Ordinance meeting, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

Pendleton

• Fall Creek Regional Waste District board of trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, County Road 650 West.

Notices of local public meetings and events should be sent to Let's Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags