TODAY
Anderson
• Crime Watch meeting for Clearview, South Side, Harmeson Heights and all surrounding neighborhoods, 6 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.
Ingalls
• Unified Development Ordinance meeting, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Pendleton
• Fall Creek Regional Waste District board of trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, County Road 650 West.
