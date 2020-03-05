THURSDAY
Anderson
Anderson Community Development Corp., 9 a.m., first-floor conference room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Business After Hours hosted by the Madison County Chamber and Oakley Brothers Distillery, 5-7 p.m., Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St.
Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting, 6-8 p.m., 182 W. 300N.
Atlanta
Community Meeting- White River Township hosted by Hamilton County Comprehensive Plan, 6:30-8 p.m., Walnut Grove Community Center.
Pendleton
School board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.
