THURSDAY

Anderson

Anderson Community Development Corp., 9 a.m., first-floor conference room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Business After Hours hosted by the Madison County Chamber and Oakley Brothers Distillery, 5-7 p.m., Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St.

Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting, 6-8 p.m., 182 W. 300N.

Atlanta

Community Meeting- White River Township hosted by Hamilton County Comprehensive Plan, 6:30-8 p.m., Walnut Grove Community Center.

Pendleton

School board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

