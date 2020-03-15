MONDAY
Anderson
• Madison County Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Daleville
• Special session of the board of trustees, 6 p.m., superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Edgewood
• Town Council, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.
Middletown
• Shenandoah School Corp. board meeting, 7 p.m., administration office, 5100 N. Raider Road.
TUESDAY
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Board of Aviation Commissioners meetings, 5:30 p.m., second floor conference room, Anderson Municipal Airport Terminal Building, 282 Airport Road.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
• East Central Indiana Solid Waste District board of directors meeting, 10 a.m., district office, 2031 Mounds Road.
• Senior Citizens Committee, 3-4 p.m., Room 105, Economic Development Conference Room, Anderson City Building.
THURSDAY
Anderson
• Hiring event hosted by Indiana Impact and Work One Central Indiana, 1:30-3:30 p.m., River Center Place, 222 E. 10th St.
• Free public education event, "Constitution Alive: A Citizen's Guide to the Constitution," 6 p.m., Delaware Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Anderson Township Advisory Board, 6 p.m. township office, 2858 Madison Ave.
Lapel
• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles 4323, 110 E. 9th St.
FRIDAY
No listings.
SATURDAY
No listings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.