MONDAY 

Anderson

• Madison County Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Daleville

• Special session of the board of trustees, 6 p.m., superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.

Edgewood

• Town Council, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.

Middletown

• Shenandoah School Corp. board meeting, 7 p.m., administration office, 5100 N. Raider Road.

TUESDAY 

Anderson

• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Board of Aviation Commissioners meetings, 5:30 p.m., second floor conference room, Anderson Municipal Airport Terminal Building, 282 Airport Road.

WEDNESDAY 

Anderson

• East Central Indiana Solid Waste District board of directors meeting, 10 a.m., district office, 2031 Mounds Road.

• Senior Citizens Committee, 3-4 p.m., Room 105, Economic Development Conference Room, Anderson City Building.

THURSDAY 

Anderson

• Hiring event hosted by Indiana Impact and Work One Central Indiana, 1:30-3:30 p.m., River Center Place, 222 E. 10th St.

• Free public education event, "Constitution Alive: A Citizen's Guide to the Constitution," 6 p.m., Delaware Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

• Anderson Township Advisory Board, 6 p.m. township office, 2858 Madison Ave.

Lapel

• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles 4323, 110 E. 9th St.

FRIDAY

No listings.

SATURDAY

No listings.

