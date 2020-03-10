Tuesday
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Anderson Redevelopment Commission, 5 p.m., first-floor conference room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Madison County Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
• Anderson Community Schools board of trustees, 6 p.m., administration building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.
