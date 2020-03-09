Monday
Anderson
• Public Defender Board meeting, 4 p.m., Hearing Room C, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
• Anderson Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Madison County Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
• Local Vote Common Good rally, 7 p.m., gymnasium, UAW Local, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Alexandria
• Alexandria Community Schools board, 6 p.m., Alexandria Community School Corp. central office, 202 E. Washington St.
Elwood
• North Madison County Public Library System board of trustees, 4:30 p.m., Elwood Public Library.
Middletown
• Library Board, 1-2 p.m., Middletown Public Library, 780 High St.
