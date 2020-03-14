SATURDAY
Alexandria
• Meet-and-greet with Republican candidate Troy Abbott running for Madison County coroner, 3-5 p.m., Alexandria Community Center.
Cloudy with snow. High around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 14, 2020 @ 7:54 am
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
