Monday, Nov. 25
Anderson
• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Madison County Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Daleville
• Daleville Community Schools board, 6 p.m., boardroom, superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Ingalls
• Utility Board, 6:30 p.m.; Town Council, 7 p.m.; Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.