Let’s Meet
TUESDAY
• Municipal elections in Anderson, Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Ingalls, Lapel, Orestes, Pendleton and Summitville. Polls open 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Middletown
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Municipal Building Public Meeting Room.
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to
765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
