Let’s Meet

TUESDAY

• Municipal elections in Anderson, Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Ingalls, Lapel, Orestes, Pendleton and Summitville. Polls open 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Middletown

• Town Council, 7 p.m., Municipal Building Public Meeting Room.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to

765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

