Monday, Nov. 11
• Veterans Day – No mail delivery. Federal, state, city, county government offices and most financial institutions closed.
Daleville
• Special session of the Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., boardroom, Superintendent’s Office, 14300 W. Second St.
Frankton
• North Madison County Public Library System Board of Trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m., Frankton Community Library.
Middletown
• School board meeting and Teacher Contract Ratification, 7 p.m., administration office, 5100 N. Raider Road.
