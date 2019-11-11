LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Monday, Nov. 11

• Veterans Day – No mail delivery. Federal, state, city, county government offices and most financial institutions closed.

Daleville

• Special session of the Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., boardroom, Superintendent’s Office, 14300 W. Second St.

Frankton

• North Madison County Public Library System Board of Trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m., Frankton Community Library.

Middletown

• School board meeting and Teacher Contract Ratification, 7 p.m., administration office, 5100 N. Raider Road.

