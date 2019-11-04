LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Monday

Anderson

• Madison County Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Alexandria

• Board of Works, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.

• City Council, 6 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.

Chesterfield

• Special meeting of Town Council, 6:30 p.m., 17 Veterans Blvd.

Markleville

• Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory Board, 6 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.

Pendleton

• Fall Creek Regional Waste District development committee, 9:30 a.m., Administration building, County Road 650W.

Tags

Recommended for you