Let’s Meet
TUESDAY
• Madison County property taxes due.
Anderson
• Madison County Planning Commission meeting, 9 a.m., Council Chambers, Madison County Government Center.
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Anderson Parks Board, Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Anderson Community School board meeting, 6 p.m., ACS Administration Center, 1600 Hillside Ave.
• Madison County Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center.
• Come-and-go gathering hosted by volunteers for Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 7-9 p.m., Park Place Community Center, 502 W. Fifth St.
Alexandria
• Park Board, 6 p.m., Emery Lee Building, 400 E. Fourth St.
Frankton
• Planning Commission, 5 p.m., 108 E. Sigler St.
• Town Council, 6 p.m., 108 E. Sigler St.
Ingalls
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.