Let’s Meet

TUESDAY

• Madison County property taxes due.

Anderson

• Madison County Planning Commission meeting, 9 a.m., Council Chambers, Madison County Government Center.

• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Anderson Parks Board, Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Anderson Community School board meeting, 6 p.m., ACS Administration Center, 1600 Hillside Ave.

• Madison County Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center.

• Come-and-go gathering hosted by volunteers for Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 7-9 p.m., Park Place Community Center, 502 W. Fifth St.

Alexandria

• Park Board, 6 p.m., Emery Lee Building, 400 E. Fourth St.

Frankton

• Planning Commission, 5 p.m., 108 E. Sigler St.

• Town Council, 6 p.m., 108 E. Sigler St.

Ingalls

• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.