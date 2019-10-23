LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Let’s Meet

WEDNESDAY

Anderson

Anderson Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting, noon, 528 W. 11th St.

Special meeting of the Anderson City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

