Let’s Meet
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Anderson Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting, noon, 528 W. 11th St.
Special meeting of the Anderson City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Let’s Meet
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Anderson Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting, noon, 528 W. 11th St.
Special meeting of the Anderson City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.