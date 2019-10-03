Let’s Meet
THURSDAY
Anderson
Anderson City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Frankton
Park Board meeting, 6 p.m., 108 E. Sigler St.
Lapel
Lapel Town Council, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles, 110 E. Ninth St.
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
