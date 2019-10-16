Let’s Meet
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Madison County Board of Health, 8 a.m., basement of the Madison County Government Annex
East Central Indiana Solid Waste District board of directors meeting, 10 a.m., district office, 2031 Mounds Road.
Senior Citizens Committee meeting, 3-4 p.m., Economic Development Conference Room 105, City Hall Building.
Alexandria
• Alexandria Candidate Debates, 6-7:30 p.m., auditorium, Alexandria-Monroe Jr./Sr. High School.
Lapel
Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles, 110 E. Ninth St.
