Let’s Meet
TUESDAY
Anderson
Madison County Planning Commission meeting, 9 a.m., Council Chambers, Madison County Government Center.
Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson city building.
Board of Aviation Commissioners monthly meeting, 5:30 p.m., Airport Conference Room, 282 Airport Road.
Madison County Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Alexandria
Park Board, 6 p.m., Emery Lee Building, 400 E. Fourth St.
