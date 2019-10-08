LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Let’s Meet

TUESDAY

Anderson

Madison County Planning Commission meeting, 9 a.m., Council Chambers, Madison County Government Center.

Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson city building.

Board of Aviation Commissioners monthly meeting, 5:30 p.m., Airport Conference Room, 282 Airport Road.

Madison County Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Alexandria

Park Board, 6 p.m., Emery Lee Building, 400 E. Fourth St.

Tags

Recommended for you