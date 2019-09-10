LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

TUESDAY

Anderson

• Madison County Planning Commission, 9 a.m., Council Chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Council, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Madison County Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

• Anderson Community Schools board, 6 p.m., 1600 Hillcrest Ave.

Alexandria

• Park Board, 6 p.m., Emery Lee Building, 400 E. Fourth St.

