TUESDAY
Anderson
• Madison County Planning Commission, 9 a.m., Council Chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Council, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Madison County Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
• Anderson Community Schools board, 6 p.m., 1600 Hillcrest Ave.
Alexandria
• Park Board, 6 p.m., Emery Lee Building, 400 E. Fourth St.
