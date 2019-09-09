Monday, Sept. 9
Anderson
• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Alexandria
• School board, 7 p.m., Alexandria Community School Corporation Central Office, 202 E. Washington St.
Daleville
• Special session of school board, 7 p.m., boardroom, 14300 W. Second St.
Elwood
• North Madison County Public Library System board of trustees, 4:30 p.m., Elwood Public Library.
Ingalls
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Pendleton
• Fall Creek Regional Waste District development committee, 9:30 a.m., Administration building, County Road 650 West.
