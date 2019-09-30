LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

LET’S MEET

TODAY

Elwood

North Madison County Public Library System Board of Trustees, 4:30 p.m., Ralph E Hazelbaker Library

Ingalls

Executive meeting, 6 p.m., Ingalls Town Hall, 308 N. Meridian St. Special meeting to follow at 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you