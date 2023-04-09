MONDAY
Anderson
Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m., room, Council Chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Alexandria
Alexandria School Board, regular meeting, 7 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central Office, 800 N. Central St.
Ingalls
Redevelopment Commission meeting 6 p.m.; Utility Board 6:30 p.m.; town council 7 p.m. at 308 N. Meridian St.
Summitville
North Madison County Public Library board of trustees meeting 4:30 p.m. at the Ralph E. Hazelbaker Library, 1013 W. Church St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Anderson Board of Public Works 1:30 p.m. room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Anderson Redevelopment Commission at 5 p.m. in Conference Room 105, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Madison County Council 6 p.m. council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Chesterfield
BZA organizational meeting followed by Planning Board organization meeting; Town Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. at 17 Veterans Blvd.