MONDAY
Anderson
Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m.; council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Daleville
Town Council meeting, 7 p.m.; Town Hall, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Frankton
Town Council meeting, 6 p.m.; Heritage Days Building, 109 E. Walnut St.
Ingalls
Redevelopment Committee meeting, 6 p.m.; Utility Board, 6:30 p.m.; and Council, 7 p.m.; Town Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Markleville
Town Council meeting, 7 p.m.; Town Hall, 10 State St.
Summitville
North Madison County Public Library System board of trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m.; Ralph E. Hazelbaker Library, 1013 Church St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m.; Anderson City Building, room 503, 120 E. Eighth St.
Anderson Community Schools school board meeting, 6 p.m.; ACS Administration Building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.
Madison County Council, 6 p.m.; Madison County Government Center, council chambers, 16 E. Ninth St.
Chesterfield
Town Council meeting, 6:30 p.m.; Town Hall, 17 Veterans Blvd.