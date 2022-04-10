LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

MONDAY

Anderson

Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m.; council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Daleville

Town Council meeting, 7 p.m.; Town Hall, 8019 S. Walnut St.

Frankton

Town Council meeting, 6 p.m.; Heritage Days Building, 109 E. Walnut St.

Ingalls

Redevelopment Committee meeting, 6 p.m.; Utility Board, 6:30 p.m.; and Council, 7 p.m.; Town Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

Markleville

Town Council meeting, 7 p.m.; Town Hall, 10 State St.

Summitville

North Madison County Public Library System board of trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m.; Ralph E. Hazelbaker Library, 1013 Church St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m.; Anderson City Building, room 503, 120 E. Eighth St.

Anderson Community Schools school board meeting, 6 p.m.; ACS Administration Building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.

Madison County Council, 6 p.m.; Madison County Government Center, council chambers, 16 E. Ninth St.

Chesterfield

Town Council meeting, 6:30 p.m.; Town Hall, 17 Veterans Blvd.

Tags

Trending Video