Monday
Anderson
• Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting, 7 p.m., via remote, the public may view meetings at https://www.madisoncounty.in.gov/live.
Alexandria
• Alexandria Community Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., 202 E. Washington St. Meeting will be held in a virtual environment to adhere to the governor’s social distancing orders and guidance of the public access counselor regarding the coronavirus. The meeting will be broadcast via Google Meet.
Elwood
• North Madison County Public Library System board of trustees will conduct an electronic online meeting, 4:30 p.m. Registration is required using this link: https://bit.ly/3c6vnCt.
Frankton
• Frankton Town Council regular monthly meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom, with live feed to Town of Frankton Facebook for the public.
