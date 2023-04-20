Anderson
Madison County Triad meeting 10:30 a.m. at United Auto Workers Hall, 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
Pendleton
Madison County Tea Party meeting 6:30 p.m. at Falls Park Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.
A mix of clouds and sun, with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 49F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 8:38 am
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS... The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Much of central Indiana. * TIMING...Noon until 8 PM EDT on Thursday. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the low 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out of a vehicle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
