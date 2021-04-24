LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Anderson

Drug take-back event, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Community Hospital Anderson. Hosted by the CHA Police Department.

Chesterfield

Habitat for Humanity ReStore grand reopening celebration, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; ribbon cutting, 11 a.m., 440 E. Main St.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

