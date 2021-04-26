Monday, April 26
Daleville
• Daleville Community Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Ingalls
• Utility Board, 6:30 p.m; Town Council, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
Tuesday, April 27
Anderson
• City Plan Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Special meeting of Anderson Community Schools board of trustees, 6 p.m., administration center, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.
Orestes
• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 E. Oak St.
Thursday, April 29
Anderson
• Anderson Community Schools board of trustees public meeting on proposed superintendent contract, 6 p.m., ACS administration building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.
Muncie
• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Friday, April 30
Anderson
• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.
Saturday, May 1
Frankton
• Park & Recreation board meeting, 9 a.m., Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St.
