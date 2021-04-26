LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Monday, April 26

Daleville

• Daleville Community Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.

Ingalls

• Utility Board, 6:30 p.m; Town Council, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.

Tuesday, April 27

Anderson

• City Plan Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Special meeting of Anderson Community Schools board of trustees, 6 p.m., administration center, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.

Orestes

• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 E. Oak St.

Thursday, April 29

Anderson

• Anderson Community Schools board of trustees public meeting on proposed superintendent contract, 6 p.m., ACS administration building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.

Muncie

• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.

Friday, April 30

Anderson

• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.

Saturday, May 1

Frankton

• Park & Recreation board meeting, 9 a.m., Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St.

