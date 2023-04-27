Anderson
Anderson Community Development Corp., 9 a.m. in the board room of Anderson Housing Authority, 528 W. 11th St.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 9:19 am
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.