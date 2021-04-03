LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Anderson

• Food Give Away, 1 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Church, 615 Henry St.

Elwood

• Grand opening of Tin Roof Tanning Co., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 412 N. Ninth St.

Frankton

• Park & Recreation board meeting, 9 a.m., Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St.

