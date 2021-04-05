Monday, April 5
Markleville
• Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory Board meeting, 6 p.m., Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.
Pendleton
• Development committee meetings, 9:30 a.m., Administration Building, County Road 650W.
Tuesday, April 6
Anderson
• Madison County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m. Tuesday, council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
• Parks & Recreation board meeting, 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Wednesday, April 7
Anderson
• Board of Zoning Appeals, 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Thursday, April 8
Anderson
• Operation Veterans Services, at the Salvation Army, and other service organizations including the Madison County Veterans Affairs, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Salvation Army.
• Friends of Mounds State Park meeting, 7 p.m., Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
• Anderson City Council, 7 p.m. Thursday, via Zoom.
Muncie
• Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate food distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Pendleton
• The Madison County Tea Party meeting, 6:30 p.m., Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.
