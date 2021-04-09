LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Anderson

• Operation Veterans Services, at the Salvation Army, and other service organizations including the Madison County Veterans Affairs, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

