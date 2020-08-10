Monday
Anderson
• Commissioners meeting, 7 p.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Alexandria
• School board meeting, 6 p.m., Alexandria Elementary School, 800 N. Central.
Daleville
• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Daleville Town Hall, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Elwood
• Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI tailgate food distribution, 10 a.m., Callaway Park.
• North Madison County Library board of trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m., Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.
Ingalls
• Utility Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Tuesday
Anderson
• Anderson Community Schools board of trustees meeting, 6 p.m., administration building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave. Public hearings on 2021 budget, 2021 capital projects fund plan, 2021 school bus replacement plan.
• Madison County Council meeting, 6 p.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 W. Ninth St.
• One Nation Indivisible, Madison County meeting, 6 p.m., Woodland Shelter, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Chesterfield
• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Chesterfield Town Hall, 17 Veterans Blvd.
Wednesday
Markleville
• Adams Township board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station.
Thursday
Pendleton
• Madison County Tea Party meeting hosted by the Madison County Grassroots Conservatives, 6:30 p.m., Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive. Social distancing and masks are recommended.
