LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

SATURDAY

Anderson

Free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, 4620 Columbus Ave.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Trending Video