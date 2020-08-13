Anderson
• Anderson Economic Development Commission meeting, 4:30 p.m. Access to the Zoom meeting is available to the public on the following link: https://cityofanderson.zoom.us/j/93124601889?pwd=VFdrOFdtTkRDZCtmbDZ3RjQ0amdNZz09. Passcode: 136989. Or Telephone: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799. Webinar ID: 931 2460 1889. Passcode: 136989.
• Rally On City Hall hosted by Anderson Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 48, 5:30 p.m., Anderson City Hall, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Anderson City Council meeting, 7 p.m. Access to the Zoom meeting:
https://cityofanderson.zoom.us/j/92406224882?pwd=V1RRMm1ZNW1oMDNoc3RLVUs2azgrZz09 . Passcode: 262458
Pendleton
• Madison County Tea Party meeting, 6:30 p.m., Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive, Falls Park. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.
