LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Anderson

• Anderson Economic Development Commission meeting, 4:30 p.m. Access to the Zoom meeting is available to the public on the following link: https://cityofanderson.zoom.us/j/93124601889?pwd=VFdrOFdtTkRDZCtmbDZ3RjQ0amdNZz09. Passcode: 136989. Or Telephone: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799. Webinar ID: 931 2460 1889. Passcode: 136989.

• Rally On City Hall hosted by Anderson Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 48, 5:30 p.m., Anderson City Hall, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Anderson City Council meeting, 7 p.m. Access to the Zoom meeting:

https://cityofanderson.zoom.us/j/92406224882?pwd=V1RRMm1ZNW1oMDNoc3RLVUs2azgrZz09 . Passcode: 262458

Pendleton

• Madison County Tea Party meeting, 6:30 p.m., Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive, Falls Park. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to

newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Recommended for you