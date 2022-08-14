Anderson
Board of Directors of the East Central Indiana Solid Waste District meeting, 11 a.m., district office, 2031 Mounds Road.
Middletown
School board meeting, 7 p.m., Shenandoah School Corporation Board Room, 5100 N. Raider Road.
