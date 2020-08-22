ANDERSON
• Food Giveaway, starts at 1 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Church, 615 Henry St.
• SoberFest 2020 hosted by SoberFest, Grace Recovery & Wellness and Grace House, 2-7 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
