Monday

Daleville

• Daleville Community Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., boardroom, superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.

Ingalls

• Utility board meeting, 6:30 p.m.; and Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

Tuesday

Anderson

• Anderson Redevelopment Commission meeting on Zoom, 5 p.m.

Ingalls

• Storm Water hearing, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

Wednesday

Frankton

• Special meeting, 1 p.m., Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St.

Friday

Anderson

• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate food distribution, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.

• “Convoy of Hope,” drive-thru food distribution, begins at noon (while supplies last), Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, 24th and Jackson streets.

