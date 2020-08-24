Monday
Daleville
• Daleville Community Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., boardroom, superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Ingalls
• Utility board meeting, 6:30 p.m.; and Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Tuesday
Anderson
• Anderson Redevelopment Commission meeting on Zoom, 5 p.m.
Ingalls
• Storm Water hearing, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Wednesday
Frankton
• Special meeting, 1 p.m., Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St.
Friday
Anderson
• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate food distribution, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.
• “Convoy of Hope,” drive-thru food distribution, begins at noon (while supplies last), Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, 24th and Jackson streets.
