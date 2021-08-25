LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Anderson

• Anderson Housing Authority meeting, noon, 528 W. 11th St., or via Zoom.

• Special Park Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom.

Chesterfield

• Town Council special meeting, 6 p.m., 17 Veterans Blvd.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

