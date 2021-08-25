Anderson
• Anderson Housing Authority meeting, noon, 528 W. 11th St., or via Zoom.
• Special Park Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom.
Chesterfield
• Town Council special meeting, 6 p.m., 17 Veterans Blvd.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 25, 2021 @ 11:14 am
Anderson
• Anderson Housing Authority meeting, noon, 528 W. 11th St., or via Zoom.
• Special Park Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom.
Chesterfield
• Town Council special meeting, 6 p.m., 17 Veterans Blvd.
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.