Monday
Middletown
• Shenandoah school board special session, 7 p.m., administration office, 5100 N. Raider Road.
Wednesday
Anderson
• Christina Hale, candidate for U.S. 5th Congressional District representative, at “Meet & Greet” sponsored by One Nation Indivisible Madison County, 11:30 a.m., Mounds State Park’s Woodland Shelter.
Thursday
Muncie
• East Central Indiana Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Pendleton
• South Madison Community Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.
Friday
Anderson
• East Central Indiana Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., former parking lot of Kmart, 2811 Nichol Ave.
Saturday
Frankton
• Park Board meeting, 9 a.m., Frankton Police Department, 108 E. Sigler St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.