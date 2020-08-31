LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Monday

Middletown

• Shenandoah school board special session, 7 p.m., administration office, 5100 N. Raider Road.

Wednesday

Anderson

• Christina Hale, candidate for U.S. 5th Congressional District representative, at “Meet & Greet” sponsored by One Nation Indivisible Madison County, 11:30 a.m., Mounds State Park’s Woodland Shelter.

Thursday

Muncie

• East Central Indiana Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.

Pendleton

• South Madison Community Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.

Friday

Anderson

• East Central Indiana Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., former parking lot of Kmart, 2811 Nichol Ave.

Saturday

Frankton

• Park Board meeting, 9 a.m., Frankton Police Department, 108 E. Sigler St.

