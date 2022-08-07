MONDAY
Anderson
Anderson Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m.; council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Elwood
North Madison County Public Library board of trustees meeting 4:30 p.m. at the Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.
Ingalls
Utility Board meeting, 6:30 p.m.; Council meeting, 7 p.m.; at 308 N. Meridian St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Madison County Council budget hearings, 9 a.m.; council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Anderson Redevelopment Commission, 5 p.m.; conference room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Madison County Council, 6 p.m.; council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Special meeting of Anderson City Council, 6 p.m. at Council Chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Elwood
Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Distribution, 10 a.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.