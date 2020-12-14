Monday, Dec. 14
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m., virtual via Zoom.
• Madison County Board of County Commissioners meeting, 5 p.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Alexandria
• School board meeting, held after the 6 p.m. executive session, Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central Office, 800 N. Central.
Daleville
• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall.
Edgewood
• Town Council meeting, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.
Elwood
• North Madison County Public Library System board of trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m., Elwood Public Library.
Ingalls
• Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Anderson
• Anderson Campus Ivy Tech Community College board of trustees meeting, virtually, 8:30 a.m.
• Anderson Parks & Recreation Board meeting, 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Chesterfield
• Town Hall meeting, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall at Millcreek Civic Center.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Anderson
• Senior Citizens Committee, 3-4 p.m., Room 105, Economic Development Conference Room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Lapel
• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.
Muncie
• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Friday, Dec. 18
Anderson
• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.
Alexandria
• Free winter clothes giveaway, 3-6 p.m., Alexandria Community Center, 315 S. Harrison St.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Anderson
• Drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic, 9-11 a.m., Hoosier Park.
Alexandria
• Free winter clothes giveaway, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Alexandria Community Center, 315 S. Harrison St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.