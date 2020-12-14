LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Monday, Dec. 14

Anderson

• Anderson Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m., virtual via Zoom.

• Madison County Board of County Commissioners meeting, 5 p.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Alexandria

• School board meeting, held after the 6 p.m. executive session, Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central Office, 800 N. Central.

Daleville

• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall.

Edgewood

• Town Council meeting, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.

Elwood

• North Madison County Public Library System board of trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m., Elwood Public Library.

Ingalls

• Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Anderson

• Anderson Campus Ivy Tech Community College board of trustees meeting, virtually, 8:30 a.m.

• Anderson Parks & Recreation Board meeting, 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.

Chesterfield

• Town Hall meeting, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall at Millcreek Civic Center.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Anderson

• Senior Citizens Committee, 3-4 p.m., Room 105, Economic Development Conference Room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Lapel

• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.

Muncie

• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.

Friday, Dec. 18

Anderson

• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.

Alexandria

• Free winter clothes giveaway, 3-6 p.m., Alexandria Community Center, 315 S. Harrison St.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Anderson

• Drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic, 9-11 a.m., Hoosier Park.

Alexandria

• Free winter clothes giveaway, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Alexandria Community Center, 315 S. Harrison St.

Tags

Trending Video