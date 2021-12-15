Anderson
Madison County Triad meeting, 10:30 a.m. at UAW Hall, 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
Daleville
Daleville Senior Safety Net Food Distribution, 1 to 2 p.m., Daleville Town Hall. For those 60 and over. Sponsored by LifeStream Services and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana.
Pendleton
South Madison School Board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Administration Building, County Road 650W.
Muncie
Second Harvest Food Bank distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 Granville Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.