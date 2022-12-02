Anderson
Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave.
Rain showers this morning with increasing winds and cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. High around 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 7:55 am
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
