Tuesday, Dec. 27
Anderson
Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 W. Ninth St.
Ingalls
Council and Utility Board joint meeting, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE TODAY AND EARLY THIS EVENING... A quick moving area of low pressure may bring some light snow accumulation to central Indiana early this morning and late this afternoon before ending early this evening. Snow accumulation will generally be up to an inch. Isolated higher amounts approaching 2 inches will be possible over far southern portions of central Indiana. Slick and snow covered roads and walkways may develop in some locations. Motorists and pedestrians should use extra caution and allow extra time for holiday travel and commuting on Monday.
